Three teams on top of the Wide Bay Premier League

GOOD LUCK: KSS Jets captain Jarrod Best shakes hands with the Brothers Aston Villa captain at the start of their WPL clash on Saturday night. Brendan Bowers

FOOTBALL: A clear top four is forming in the Wide Bay Premier League after Saturday night's results.

In a dominant second half the KSS Jets continued their march up the competition ladder defeating Bundaberg's Brothers Aston Villa 4-0.

In a scoreless first half that went from end to end the Jets failed to take the limited chances that Brothers Aston Villa gave them.

Some slight adjustments from Jets coach Phil Rimmer at half-time enabled the home side to dominated the second half scoring four unanswered goals.

Rimmer was very impressed with his team and their performance in the second half.

"We stuck to our game plan and moved the ball faster,” he said.

"I think our fitness showed in the second half.”

Goals to Shaun Mitchell, Matt Capelo, Jarrod Best and Jordan Dowden has the KSS Jets with the second best attack in the league behind ATW.

The result creates a three way tie at the top of the WPL with ATW, KSS Jets and Bingera all on 13 points.

Sunbury sit in fourth position on 10 points while United Park Eagles are on 8.

Bingera and Sunbury have played one less game than the league leaders.

In other WPL action on Saturday night the United Park Eagles scored an upset win over the previously undefeated ATW club.

ATW had yet to conceded a goal in the competition having scored 34 in their previous five matches.

United Park Eagles winning 2-1.

The only other WPL fixture played on Saturday finished in a 1-1 draw between Doon Villa and Granville.

Round six action of the WPL will continue on Thursday evening when the Buccaneers play United Warriors at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct.

The Buccaneers have used the break to regroup after their coach resigned last week.

It will be a match that could determine who stays at the bottom of the league ladder for the remainder of the season.