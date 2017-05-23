Three teenagers charged for two alleged robberies in Bay

POLICE have charged three people after investigations into two alleged robberies in Hervey Bay on Sunday afternoon and Monday morning.

It will be alleged about 4.25pm Sunday a man was walking along a footpath of Boat Harbour Drive in Torquay when a car stopped and two young men got out of the vehicle and threatened the man with a knife.

The teenage boys allegedly demanded money and pushed the man to the ground.

The man handed over a small bag to the boys who then fled.

He was not physically injured during the incident.

About 10.15am on Monday a 69-year-old woman was walking along Freshwater Street, Scarness when she was allegedly approached by three people.

One of them allegedly grabbed the woman's bag and a struggle has occurred in which the woman was knocked to the ground.

The people then fled the scene.

The woman was taken to the Hervey Bay Hospital where she remains with what is believed to be a broken hip.

In relation to Monday's incident, a 16-year-old Torquay boy has been charged with one count of robbery in company.

A 18-year-old Craignish woman has been charged with one count each of robbery in company, wilful damage, obstruct police and assault police.

She is expected to appear at the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today, May 23.

A 17-year-old Scarness man has been charged with one count each of robbery in company and armed robbery in company which relates to Sunday's incident.

He is expected to appear at the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today, May 23.

Investigations are continuing.