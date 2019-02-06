Menu
THREE people were taken to hospital after their car overturned in a flooded creek at Netherdale last night.
News

Three trapped after car overturned in flood waters

Ashley Pillhofer
by
6th Feb 2019 8:14 AM
THREE people were taken to hospital after their car overturned in a flooded creek at Netherdale last night.

A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics responded to a call after it was reported a primary-school aged girl and two adults in their 40s were trapped in a car overturned in flood waters.

"A vehicle had reportedly attempted to cross a flooded creek on Mackay Eungella Road." he said.

"The vehicle subsequently overturned."

All three people were able to get out of the overturned car with the adult male and child making it to safety.

The spokesman said the adult female was swept away down the creek, but was able to grab hold of a tree and make her way back to the man and child.

All three were assessed by paramedics at the scene. They had sustained minor injuries and were transported to Mackay Hospital as a precaution.

QAS received a call about the incident at 7.57pm last night- the spokesman said he is unsure what time crews were able to arrive at Netherdale which is about one hour west of Mackay.

Police and fire crews also attend the scene.

No further information was required.

