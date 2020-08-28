Menu
One in hospital after three vehicle crash on Bruce Highway

Christian Berechree
by
28th Aug 2020 6:52 AM
ONE person has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at Torbanlea.

The crash happened at 5.50am and the patient is in a stable condition, with leg pain.

They were taken to Maryborough Hospital, while two other people were assessed on scene and uninjured, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

The highway is also closed in both directions in the Torbanlea area, due to a smoke hazard.

QFES says the smoke is from hazard reduction burning at Duckinwilla.

The burn is under control and no property is under threat. 

