One in hospital after three vehicle crash on Bruce Highway

ONE person has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at Torbanlea.

The crash happened at 5.50am and the patient is in a stable condition, with leg pain.

They were taken to Maryborough Hospital, while two other people were assessed on scene and uninjured, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

The highway is also closed in both directions in the Torbanlea area, due to a smoke hazard.

QFES says the smoke is from hazard reduction burning at Duckinwilla.

The burn is under control and no property is under threat.