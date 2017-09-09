27°
Opinion

Three words can save a person's life. So Fraser Coast, R U OK?

Jordan Philp - deputy editor Fraser Coast Chronicle. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
ARE you ok?

How are things going?

Is there anything bothering you?

Those short, simple sentences can save lives if you ask them at the right time.

Yesterday was R U OK Day, the annual event to raise awareness of suicide and the need for us to look out for our mates.

I would be surprised if anyone reading this hasn't had their lives affected by suicide at one point.

It's a devastating experience to lose someone in that way, but the silver lining is it's preventable.

Make sure you are there for your friends and family, if you notice there's something wrong, ask them.

Three simple words can sometimes save a life.

If you or someone you know is going through a hard time, call 13 11 14.

