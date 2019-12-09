Three year deal: Wynnum Manly to nest on the Fraser Coast

Wynnum Manly to play on the Fraser Coast for the next three years.

LEAGUE : The Fraser Coast will become a home away from home for the Wynnum Manly Seagulls.

The Brisbane club will play an Intrust Super Cup fixture on the Fraser Coast for the next three years.

Starting next year Intrust Super Cup action will return to Eskdale Park, Maryborough in 2020 when the Wynnum Manly Seagulls play the Sunshine Coast Falcons in round four.

The match is scheduled for Sunday, April 5.

Wynnum were 2019 Intrust Super Cup grand finalists and have a development partnership with the Fraser Coast Junior Rugby League.

“This upcoming fixture is a direct result of our commitment to developing rugby league on the Fraser Coast,” Wynnum Manly Academy manager Glen Dreger said.

Fraser Coast Junior Rugby League president Toni Worthington believes the partnership is already paying benefits for the league.

“We already have local players signed with the club and they continue to work with our young players holding clinics to develop their skills,” she said.

Wynnum will return to play a match in Hervey Bay in 2021 before returning to Maryborough in the 2022 season.

“We have been advised that the club will bring their three grades to play in Maryborough,” Worthington said.

Former Hervey Bay Seagulls players Braden Whittaker and Tyson Miller are currently signed with the Brisbane club and will have the opportunity to return to the Fraser Coast.

Glen Dreger is scheduled to be on the Fraser Coast this week to conduct reviews with junior Fraser Coast players who trialled in Brisbane with the club earlier this year.