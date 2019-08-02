Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police tape. Picture: AAP/Joel Carrett/file
Police tape. Picture: AAP/Joel Carrett/file
News

Three-year old child found dead

2nd Aug 2019 5:27 AM

An investigation is underway following the death of a child in Orange tonight.

About 7.30pm on Thursday, officers from Central West Police District attended a home on March Street, after receiving reports of a concern for welfare.

Officers gained access to the home where they found a three-year-old girl deceased, and her 40-year-old mother in a semi-conscious state.

NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to the scene and the woman was taken to hospital for further treatment.

A crime scene has been established at the home and an investigation is now underway by detectives from Central West Police District.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit www.lifeline.org.au/gethelp

More Stories

child death nsw orange police

Top Stories

    TASTE OF FESTIVAL'S FINEST: Parade, food prep in full swing

    premium_icon TASTE OF FESTIVAL'S FINEST: Parade, food prep in full swing

    News With the Bay's fleet blessed and dozens of floats ready for tomorrow's big parade, whale festival organisers are preparing for the next highlight

    Best phones on the market right now

    premium_icon Best phones on the market right now

    Smarter Shopping The year's best phones and mobile and internet service plans

    PIER PARTY: Bay restaurant to host jetty festivities

    premium_icon PIER PARTY: Bay restaurant to host jetty festivities

    News COAST restaurant are hosting their annual Pier Party on August 10

    ROAD CRACKDOWN: Police blitz targets Bay highway

    premium_icon ROAD CRACKDOWN: Police blitz targets Bay highway

    News Officers are targeting drivers along a major Bay road