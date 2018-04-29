Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 47-year-old pleaded guilty to the charges.
The 47-year-old pleaded guilty to the charges. Bev Lacey
Crime

Three years behind bars for 'clumsy' $20 armed robbery

Anton Rose
by
26th Apr 2018 3:46 PM | Updated: 29th Apr 2018 10:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of an "amateur and clumsy" armed robbery of the James St Grill'd restaurant last year has been sentenced to three years behind bars.

The measly $20 takings from the burger restaurant proved costly for Shaun Andrew Lindley, 47, who wept and pleaded guilty in Toowoomba District Court this morning to charges of wilful damage, possessing a category "m" weapon and armed robbery.

The court heard how in October last year, Lindley went into the store and waved a flick-knife at the manager. The manager offered Lindley food before handing over $20 which the accused planned to go to the pub with.

Crown prosecutor Shontelle Petrie told the court Lindley had a "truly awful criminal history".

"It's an 11-page history that covers the gamut of offences under the criminal code," Ms Petrie said.

"The most concerning part of this history is that this is the fourth time he has fronted the court for robbery."

Lindley's defence barrister Frank Martin said his client suffered from cerebral palsy and had problems with alcohol which led to the offending.

"It's like he wanted to get caught," Mr Martin said.

Chief Judge Kerry O'Brien sentenced Lindley, who he descirbed as a tragic figure, to three years in jail.

Related Items

grill'd james st news restaurant toowoomba court toowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Car without number plates crashes into parked vehicle

    Car without number plates crashes into parked vehicle

    Breaking Nearby residents came out to observe emergency services clean up the aftermath of the two-car incident.

    • 29th Apr 2018 7:56 PM
    Buccaneers lift against Rochedale but fall again

    premium_icon Buccaneers lift against Rochedale but fall again

    Soccer it is the Buccaneers' tenth loss of the FQPL season.

    • 29th Apr 2018 7:22 PM
    STABBING FRENZY: Accused has first mention in court

    premium_icon STABBING FRENZY: Accused has first mention in court

    News He will be mentioned in court again on Monday.

    Jail put into lockdown after inmate climbs roof

    Jail put into lockdown after inmate climbs roof

    Crime He stayed on the roof for about two hours.

    Local Partners