Three people have been injured in a single-vehicle crash while pig hunting.
Three people have been injured in a single-vehicle crash while pig hunting.
News

Three young casualties in pig hunting crash

by Chris Calcino
24th Nov 2019 11:13 AM
FAMILY members of three young pig hunters are anxiously awaiting news after a horrific crash at Mount Garnett overnight.

Critical care paramedics and a rescue helicopter rushed to the Kennedy Hwy just before midnight after reports of a single-vehicle rollover.

Three patients were treated at the scene.

The first, a man in his 20s, sustained chest and head injuries and was taken by helicopter to Cairns Hospital in a serious condition.

He remains in the intensive care unit this morning.

Another man, in his late-teens, suffered serious leg injuries and suspected spinal injuries.

The third casualty was a man in his 20s with leg and abdominal injuries.

Both men were driven to Atherton Hospital in a stable condition.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

