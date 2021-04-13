Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The funds were raised at the Tree House Ball, held at the Hervey Bay Boat Club last month.
The funds were raised at the Tree House Ball, held at the Hervey Bay Boat Club last month.
News

‘THRILLED’: Gala event raises cash for centre’s upgrades

Carlie Walker
13th Apr 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

About $20,000 has been raised towards the redevelopment of Urangan Community Centre after a gala event held at Hervey Bay.

The funds were raised at the Tree House Ball, held at the Hervey Bay Boat Club last month.

On March 27, 130 guests gathered at the sold out event, which was aimed at raising funds for the fitout of the centre's expansion.

The funds were raised at the Tree House Ball, held at the Hervey Bay Boat Club last month.
The funds were raised at the Tree House Ball, held at the Hervey Bay Boat Club last month.

The centre, located at the Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens, will undergo a substantial expansion, with a focus on wellness and wellbeing after receiving a $1.5 million grant from the Federal Government.

It will be known as the Tree House: Urangan Community Wellness Centre.

Recently it was announced local firm Metcalfe Constructions had been awarded the tender for the centre's expansion.

Photos
View Gallery

Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre chief executive Tanya Stevenson said while the $1.5 million Federal Government grant announced in September 2020 would cover the immediate building expenses, funds were still needed for the fit-out of the building, to make it safe and useful into the future.

The funds were raised at the Tree House Ball, held at the Hervey Bay Boat Club last month.
The funds were raised at the Tree House Ball, held at the Hervey Bay Boat Club last month.

She said she was thrilled so many people had supported the event at the Boat Club on Saturday night.

Ms Stevenson said basics like security cameras and office furniture were needed, as well as elements like artworks and other decorations, to make the space a positive and calming wellness hub.

She said there was a fundraising goal of $160,000 to make the centre as valuable as it could be to the community.

Originally published as 'THRILLED': Gala event raises cash for centre's redevelopment

More Stories

gala event urangan
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundy family holidaying in Bay claims big lotto prize

        Premium Content Bundy family holidaying in Bay claims big lotto prize

        News A holiday tradition has paid off for a Bundaberg family spending their vacation in Hervey Bay.

        Local coal mining history unearthed in new displays

        Premium Content Local coal mining history unearthed in new displays

        News Local region once one of the largest coal fields in Queensland.

        LIVESTREAM: Watch action from day 2 of state cricket titles

        Premium Content LIVESTREAM: Watch action from day 2 of state cricket titles

        Cricket Watch the Queensland under 16 cricket boys finals

        Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court