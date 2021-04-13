‘THRILLED’: Gala event raises cash for centre’s upgrades

The funds were raised at the Tree House Ball, held at the Hervey Bay Boat Club last month.

About $20,000 has been raised towards the redevelopment of Urangan Community Centre after a gala event held at Hervey Bay.

On March 27, 130 guests gathered at the sold out event, which was aimed at raising funds for the fitout of the centre's expansion.

The centre, located at the Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens, will undergo a substantial expansion, with a focus on wellness and wellbeing after receiving a $1.5 million grant from the Federal Government.

It will be known as the Tree House: Urangan Community Wellness Centre.

Recently it was announced local firm Metcalfe Constructions had been awarded the tender for the centre's expansion.

Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre chief executive Tanya Stevenson said while the $1.5 million Federal Government grant announced in September 2020 would cover the immediate building expenses, funds were still needed for the fit-out of the building, to make it safe and useful into the future.

She said she was thrilled so many people had supported the event at the Boat Club on Saturday night.

Ms Stevenson said basics like security cameras and office furniture were needed, as well as elements like artworks and other decorations, to make the space a positive and calming wellness hub.

She said there was a fundraising goal of $160,000 to make the centre as valuable as it could be to the community.

Originally published as 'THRILLED': Gala event raises cash for centre's redevelopment