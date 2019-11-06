Thrilling Indoor Hockey Championship Finals

U15 Boys State Indoor Championships - Maryborough 2 - Noah Craig and Seth Street-Thompson celebrate a goal to seal the win against Toowoomba 2.

U15 Boys State Indoor Championships - Maryborough 2 - Noah Craig and Seth Street-Thompson celebrate a goal to seal the win against Toowoomba 2. Cody Fox

INDOOR HOCKEY: The Division 1 and 2 under-15 Men's Indoor Championships finals were games of two halves with teams making stunning come back from behind victories.

Playing to capacity full crowds, the two finals put on a hockey performance that did not disappoint spectators.

The Division 1 final between Brisbane 1 and Ipswich was not decided until the final minutes of the game.

Brisbane 1 was down 2-1 at half time and had to dig deep to claw back four goals in the second half to come away 5-3 winners.

Brisbane coach Josh Blakey said it was an interesting game that was very structured and how he wanted the team play indoor hockey.

"We were down 2-1 at halftime and I said to the team I wanted seven goals from the players and kept it very simple and don't think about anything but hockey,” Blakey said.

"I rate this as a very quality championship to come away with a win.”

Maryborough Division 1 coach Jye Weller was happy with the team coming third overall in a tight championship. .

"We finished in the top four and despite a bit of a slow start the team got going and had a good championship result,” Weller said.

"The Division 2 team came in fourth and that shows how much talent there is in Maryborough hockey.”

The Division 2 final between Cairns and Gold Coast was a 3-all draw with Gold Coast winning the shoot outs 2-1.