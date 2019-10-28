thrills and spills Maryborough crown State speedway karting champions

2019 SKAA Qld Titles at Maryborough Speedway - 125cc Non Gear Box - Darren Nilsen (M29) is flung from his kart as Kate Brown (94) flies over him and into the wall also.

SPEEDWAY KARTS: Outstanding track and weather conditions greeted competitors at Maryborough Speedway on Saturday for the State Titles event.

A record number of entries hit the track for the right to be named Queensland champion in different kart categories.

Maryborough Speedway president and Australia Speedway Karts vice-president Wayne Moller was pleased with the interest in the event.

“It bodes well for the sport as we had a lot of interest from spectators asking how they can become involved,” he said.

In an action-packed night there were several crashes with one driver taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg.

Moller believed the junior final was the highlight with the top three drivers overtaking each other during the race.

Jac Laneyrie claimed the State title in the race ahead of Jayden Hancock and Charlie Gutsch-Berry.

Alisha Fielder the current national champion travelled from Victoria to add the Queensland title to her resume.

“She was outstanding all night,” Moller said.

Fielder beat home Dakota laverty and Luke Giddy.

Maddaen Elliot also created history winning the first ever sub junior State Title ahead of Nate-James Wood and Sam Nucifora.

It was a hat-trick of outlaw State Titles with Matt Gordon making it three in a row when he finished ahead of Shane Crisp and Robert Parfitt.

In the standard heavy class Michael Harders crossed the line first but was disqualified – handing the title to Reece Evans.

Joel Beutel won the junior standard ahead of Jac Laneyrie and Taylor Prossor.

The modified class Queensland title was won by Shane Gutch-Berry ahead of Nathan Marks and Michael Harders.

Justin Draper wrapped up the title in the 125cc class and Liam Niblock was crowned 125cc NGB champion.

Speedway karts return to the Maryborough circuit on February 15.

“It is a great and cheap way to become involved in motorsport,” Moller said.

If any person is interested in becoming involved in the sport they can contact the club via its Facebook page: Maryborough Speedway Karts