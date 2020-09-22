Thrown door strikes bystander, police allege

A MAN has been charged after allegedly ripping a door from its tracks and throwing it aside, with the door then striking another person.

The 46-year-old Hervey Bay man was charged with serious assault and wilful damage after the alleged incident in Tavistock St, Torquay, on September 20.

It is alleged that about 8.40pm, the 46-year-old Hervey Bay man attended the address in Tavistock St where, upon arrival to the house, the man became aggressive towards another person; ripping a screen door from its tracks and throwing it aside.

The other person has then allegedly been struck by the door.

As a result of the incident, police were called to attend and located the Hervey Bay man nearby.

The man was subsequently arrested and transported to Hervey Bay Station.

He is due to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on October 22.