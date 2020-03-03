Thug who doused partner in petrol loses appeal

NO REPRIEVE: Peter Mark Wright bashed his pregnant partner’s stomach with a hammer, disfigured her with caustic soda and poured petrol on her.

A SADISTIC thug who poured petrol and caustic soda over his partner will remain in a prison cell after losing an appeal to have his conviction overturned.

During a five-year reign of terror, Peter Mark Wright bashed his pregnant partner's stomach with a hammer, disfigured her with caustic soda and tried to set her on fire.

Wright was sentenced to nine years' jail in 2018 for the "brutal and sadistic" attack on his former partner between 2010 and 2015 in Bundaberg, Brisbane and Gin Gin.

The former Ipswich man also repeatedly bashed the woman, broke her jaw and held her captive at a remote farmhouse, where he assaulted and abused her until a police officer turned up.

In 2018, a Brisbane District Court jury convicted Wright of eight of 12 charges including abduction, torture, grievous bodily harm, assault and acts intended to disfigure.

But Wright appealed his conviction on two charges that involved him throwing petrol and caustic soda on the woman.

One of his grounds for appeal was that the jury had been misdirected because the judge had described petrol as a "destructive" substance rather than a "corrosive" one.

This week the Queensland Court of Appeal rejected Wright's appeal.

"The character of petrol as a substance that was corrosive to human skin was not in issue for the obvious reason that that is an indisputable fact," Justice Walter Sofronoff said.

"As a consequence, the misdirection made no possible difference to the outcome of the trial and it occasioned no miscarriage of justice."

Wright's bid to appeal his sentence was also dismissed. - NewsRegional

*For 24-hour support, phone Queensland's DVConnect on 1800 811 811 or MensLine on 1800 600 636, NSW's Domestic Violence Line on 1800 656 463 or the national hotline 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732).