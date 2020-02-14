Thug who tortured disabled man tries to have jail term cut

He tortured a disabled man for 10 hours, pouring boiling water over him and stomping on his head. But Troy Drews thinks he should get out of jail sooner.

A DISABLED man was tortured with boiling water and bashed for 10 hours - but the man who left him for dead believes he should have got less than 10 years' jail.

Troy Allen Drews, 40, was on an ice bender when he launched the "brutal and cruel" attack on Peter Laurens, a vulnerable man with cerebral palsy, at a Bundaberg home in 2015.

While two men egged him on, he tortured Mr Laurens after he spent some of the money Drews had given him to buy cigarettes on food.

Court documents revealed that Mr Laurens, now in his 40s, could smell his skin burning as three kettles of scalding water were poured on him.

During the terrifying ordeal, Mr Laurens was kicked in the ribs, punched in the face, stomped on the head, whipped with a power cord and beaten with a metal bar stool.

Mr Laurens was left for dead in a front yard with a collapsed lung, rib fractures, broken nose and multiple cuts and bruises.

In 2016, Drews pleaded guilty to the assault and was sentenced to 10 years' jail.

Bundaberg Judge Tony Moynihan labelled the assault "cowardly, vicious and evil".

Drews made an application to the Queensland Court of Appeal requesting more time to appeal his sentence, which he argued was too high.

He cited "inadequate legal representation" and an "inconsistency and misrepresentation of facts" as grounds for having his sentence lowered.

But unfortunately for Drews, he filed the application more than three years past the deadline.

The Court of Appeal denied his request for more time to challenge his sentence, noting it was unlikely Drews would have had his sentence reduced.

In a judgment published online, Justice David Boddice noted that Drews's troubled childhood, drug addiction and prospects of rehabilitation were all taken into account when the sentence was delivered.

Drews, who was declared a serious violent offender, will serve at least eight of the 10 years behind bars.

He will become eligible for parole in 2024. - NewsRegional