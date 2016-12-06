Thumbs up: awesome customer service on Fraser Coast

FRASER Coast Chronicle readers have thanked businesses in the region for fantastic customer experiences.

Geneal Hohn Kershaw: To the new manager at Noni B in Stockland, Hervey Bay; you are just gorgeous, thank you so much for your quality service. Just brilliant.

Carmen Maree: Thumbs up to the lovely staff at Sexie Coffee for excellent coffee and friendly service!

Sue Pattison: Thumbs up to Spar on Bideford St; super clean shop, super friendly staff.

Sabrina Rule: Thumbs up to the salespeople at Harvey Norman in the Bay, there are a few of you who are awesome and a great help.

Dale Barker: Big thumbs up to accident and emergency and CDU nurses and doctors who do an impeccable job with my mum.

