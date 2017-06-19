Thumbs up: awesome customer service on the Fraser Coast

HERE are some of your positive experiences on the Fraser Coast over the past week.

Kate Austin: Thumbs up to Rock Bottom Tyers. Called in to get them to inspect a tyre/get a quote on a new tyre, fully expecting that it would need replacing. They looked at there and then, fixed it and charged a great price. Very happy!

Sue Pattison: Thumbs up to chatters cafe ..best bacon and egg rolls ever ..great value, fresh, friendly service. I will be returning

David Timmins: Thumbs up to Rock Off Indoor Park in Hervey Bay for beings such a great place for kids and being so community focused. I have worked with Tim and Jane who run the place and they are real gems

Karen Baker : Thumbs up to the Beach House Fishing Club for supporting the Hervey Bay Special School P&C and generously donating $1000 to help our amazing students.

Margaret Stead: Thumbs up to the staff at JB HiFi, great customer service.

Jessica Lee: Thumbs up to Santinis Restaurant. Delish food and great service! Best pasta ever!!

Glenn Bovey: Thumbs up to Kath at Pet Barn for her amazing knowledge and she's a genuine person.

Kathleen Wallbank: Thumbs up to Hey Posy Maryborough. Beautiful bouquets and great prices.

Tegan Dizzle Hennessy: Thumbs up to small business getting busier and busier!

