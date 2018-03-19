Menu
Thumbs up for businesses across the Coast

19th Mar 2018 8:03 AM

You've shared some recent positive experiences on the Fraser Coast.

Alyson Lewis gave a thumbs up to Maddigans Seafood.

"Good price always busy but gets your orders out in reasonable times."

Macey Taylor shared a thumbs up for Core Diesel in Maryborough.

John Herrenberg gave a shout out for the crew at Jettey Sea Foods Urangan.

Wendy Ballinger said thumbs up to Mystique Jewellers at Stockland who went out of their way to help her replce a wedding ring.

Bek Nixon gave a thumbs up to Sandy's Fish Shop with a mention of the new owners who have the best service and best food.

Anna Keygan said thumbs up to Cake Bake Brew.

"Always great coffee and lovely staff."

Noeline Coulton Smithers gave her thumbs up to Pallas Street Post Office for the 'very best' customer service.

Toni West gave a shout out to the Good Guys for their awesome service.

