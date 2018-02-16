Thumbs up for Richer's Transport, big job for Loft: Letters

Making a difference

THUMBS up for Richer's Transport for transporting a HPV bike donated by St Mary's College to the Lady Cilento Hospital Research Department.

There is a PHD student and a young boy with cerebral palsy that are very grateful

MARTY PURCELL

Fraser Coast

Big job for Cr Loft

SUZANNE Tankey said in Wednesday's Chronicle that the Mayor Chris Loft should be sacked as the facts speak for themselves.

I am supposing that the facts she speaks of are uncovering workplace bullying, a toxic work environment, serious corruption by public office holders, ratepayers' money wasted, and no record of where substantial public funds went, low staff morale, high staff turnover etc etc.

The Mayor is to be congratulated for attempting to solve all those unpleasant 'facts', almost single handed.

The ALP wants the Mayor out it seems, despite all his excellent and challenging work and the fact that no Mayor has been sacked in Queensland ever.

The ALP has recently tolerated several Labor mayors who were known to all as outright scoundrels, so sacking Chris Loft may not be as easy as some may wish to think

ROD PETTET

Fraser Coast