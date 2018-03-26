Where you've had good customer service on the Coast
You've shared positive experiences from the Fraser Coast.
Zjena Kljinskovic gave a thumbs up to Mick the deckhand from Kingfisher Bay Resort barge who helped look after her when she hit her head.
Kevin Sparkles Stevens gave a thumbs up to Migaloos Cafe Urangan Pier.
"Great service and the staff are so friendly."
Jan Hawes gave a shout-out to a lady that attended to her needs at the Transport Department.
"She was so patient and helpful."
Christine Hogan gave a thumbs up to Mark from ASSET Tree Removal and Pruning.
"Just had some extremely large pepper trees and a problem toparised fig removed from our property."
Jorge Kieromucho gave a thumbs up to Bay City Nissan.
David Ferguson gave a thumbs up to RACQ Road Side Assistance.
"15 minutes," he said.