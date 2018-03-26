Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

Where you've had good customer service on the Coast

26th Mar 2018 10:15 AM

You've shared positive experiences from the Fraser Coast.

Zjena Kljinskovic gave a thumbs up to Mick the deckhand from Kingfisher Bay Resort barge who helped look after her when she hit her head.

Kevin Sparkles Stevens gave a thumbs up to Migaloos Cafe Urangan Pier.

"Great service and the staff are so friendly."

Jan Hawes gave a shout-out to a lady that attended to her needs at the Transport Department.

"She was so patient and helpful."

Christine Hogan gave a thumbs up to Mark from ASSET Tree Removal and Pruning.

"Just had some extremely large pepper trees and a problem toparised fig removed from our property."

Jorge Kieromucho gave a thumbs up to Bay City Nissan.

David Ferguson gave a thumbs up to RACQ Road Side Assistance.

"15 minutes," he said.

Related Items

customer service fraser coast thumbs up
Fraser Coast Chronicle
BREAKING: Winner in 20M Gold Lotto draw lives on Coast

BREAKING: Winner in 20M Gold Lotto draw lives on Coast

Breaking A BAY resident became a millionaire on the weekend after winning a share of division one in Saturday Gold Lotto's $20 Million Superdraw.

  • 26th Mar 2018 9:40 AM
OUR SAY: Australian cricket team now a national disgrace

OUR SAY: Australian cricket team now a national disgrace

Opinion It should have been an automatic reaction at stand down.

Why you're paying too much for power, and what states can do

Why you're paying too much for power, and what states can do

Money It's up to state governments to fix the power bill problem

Pug parade a paw-fect start to the day

Pug parade a paw-fect start to the day

Community The event raises funds to help pugs.

Local Partners