Thumbs up to awesome customer service on the Coast

Here are some positive experiences you've had on the Fraser Coast recently.

Denise Foulston gave a thumbs up to Fraser Coast Tourism and Events for bringing us the By The C concert.

"Great gig, well organised for a first time event of that size. Thank you so much, it was absolutely awesome. Great performers and well behaved crowd."

Kylie Sengstock gave a thumbs up to Turner Tiling.

"Professional and prompt service at a very reasonable price."

Abbie Wilkins gave a thumbs up to the Depot Espresso Cafe for their beautiful food and coffee as well as good customer service.

"Staff are welcoming and friendly and remember the regular customers' names," she said. "It is always a pleasure to drop in there."

Susie Dahl gave a shout-out to ET'S Takeaway in Pialba. "Great selection of food for lunch, excellent service and you're always greeted with a smile."