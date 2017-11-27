Thumbs up to awesome experiences on the Fraser Coast

Here are some positive experiences you've had on the Fraser Coast recently.

Geneal Hohn Kershaw gave a thumbs up to all the paramedics at the Hervey Bay station on such a terrific and outstanding job they do.

Maree Jones would like to give a shout-out to the ambulance officers who transported a palliative patient to view our beach on her way to the hospital.

Tamara Geritz gave a thumbs up to all of those involved with the Hog's Hervey Bay 100 event.

"It was a fantastic weekend," she said.

"To the organisers, competitors and volunteers - thank you."

Judy Hodgkinson wants to give a huge thumbs up to her son for being invited to audition for Australian Male Supermodel of the Year in Brisbane on Tuesday.

Teresa Sanders said thumbs up to Tinana Foodworks.

"Great service and love their ready made sandwiches, rolls, wraps and meals, fantastic."

Teresa Sanders gave a massive thumbs up to Royal Clean Cleaning Services for doing a spectacular job with a bond clean on her house.

"Professional, well prices and excellent service," she said.

Andrea Mackander gave a thumbs up to Robert from Coles Pialba for being especially friendly to her at the Pialba Place birthday celebrations.

Sharon Keel wants to give a shout-out to all the cleaners at Station Square Shopping Centre for all their hard work.

Sarah Pugh gave a thumbs up to Hygrade Concreting for a job well done laying a slab.

Shane Vermey thanked Hayden from Fraser Coast Regional Council for fixing the footpath infront of her house.