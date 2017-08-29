Thumbs up to awesome experiences on the Fraser Coast

Thumbs up to awesome customer service on Coast

Thumbs up to positive experiences on the Fraser Coast

Here are some of the positive experiences you have experienced in the region recently.

Darren Mckinnon gave a thumbs up to the new youth support centre in Main St, Pialba.

Netti McInerney shared her positive opinion of Thao Vietnamese Cafe in Hervey Bay.

"Great food, great price, great location. Very best of luck for the future," Netti said.

Kirsten Krohn gave a shout out to our local health staff.

"Thumbs up to all the doctors, nurses and midwives in the maternity ward at HB hospital," Kirsten wrote.

"Wonderful care provided to me and my bub while we were in there recently."

Sharing an experience, Wendy Spurway said thank you to honesty.

"Thumbs up to the gentleman who handed my wallet into Woolworths at Pialba today," Wendy said.

"Money and cards all there."

Helen Fraser congratulated Blue Dolphin Marine Tours for doing a great job this whale season.