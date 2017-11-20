Thumbs up to awesome experiences on the Fraser Coast

Here are some of the positive experiences you have had in the region recently.

Geneal Hohn Kershaw gave a thumbs up to all the Yr 12s who have graduated.

"May you follow your heart and your dreams."

Wendy Owen gave a shout out to the newsagency at woolies plaza in Pialba for their respectful recognition of Rememberance Day last Saturday.

"It was wonderful to hear the Last Post and Revelly being played and their observance of a minutes silence at 11am, in recognition of all our past and present ADF personnel and a tribute to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice - their lives," she said.

"Lest we forget."

Experiencing good customer service in Hervey Bay, Alayna Lord would love to give a hugh thumbs up to Hannah at the Telstra shop in Stocklands

"Best ever customer service, hope you enjoyed the chocolates," she said.

Chris Barnes gave a thumbs up to Hervey Bay Triathlon Club for bringing a great event back to the Bay on the weekend.

"Bringing in hundreds of people and boosting the local economy," Chris said.

Dianne Ward gave a shout out to the Chamber of Commerce for arranging a meet the candidates meeting at Town Hall.

"A huge success," she said.

Penelope Russell wants to thank Gus at Medicar Auto Centre for getting her car back running well again.

Vonnie Rose gave a thumbs up to Matt from Matt's Customs for the use of his car and great driving skills to take her son and his partner to the formal.

She also gave a shout out to her friend Fran for taking the photos.

Beverley McAlpine would like to give a thumbs up to the re-opening of Bob Jane T Mart in Maryborough.

Maree Jones Thumbs up to Cody's Coffee Shak on the Esplanade.

"Friendly service, good coffee," she said.

Bronwyn Wilson said thumbs up to Telstra for giving existing customers on the $99 plan and above unlimited use.

After experiencing good customer service Reilene Barkess gave a shout out to Braids Towing.