Thumbs up to awesome experiences on the Fraser Coast

Josh Baumann thanked the staff at both Bean Beat Cafes in Hervey Bay for the best customer service in town.

"The coffee is always smoother than an Olympic cyclists legs and the staff are all fantastic to look at. From the little things like remembering your name and order to always greeting you with a smile on their faces and a genuine interest in how your day is going."

"My wife and I won't go anywhere else for our daily coffee."

Jodie Lynch gave a shout out to TS Auto for top quality service every time.

"Thanks Trevor and your team for looking after all our vehicles."

Amy Elizabeth gave a thumbs up to salesmen Ben and Paul from Wide Bay Toyota.

"I bought a car recently and both these men were not pushy and they were very professional and helpful."

"We visited several car yards in Hervey Bay and these guys were by far the best.

"Thank you, I love my car!"

Greg Gersbach said thumbs up to Disability Support Queensland and those on a disability pension.

"They go to work every day knowing their jobs are on the line in this area as the roll out of the NDIS gets closer."

"Thumbs up to the people who are on the disability pension who have to wait to get support for mouths."

Cherie Birch gave a thumbs up to the Granville Tavern chef for cooking a fantastic lunch for the Salvation Army family stores volunteers.

Sue Pattison gave a shout out to Spar for the new look of the shop.

