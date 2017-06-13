You share awesome custommer service on the Fraser Coast

HERE are some of your positive experiences on the Fraser Coast over the past week.

Katie Elizabeth: Huge thumbs up to everyone who donated anything for Dan and Steph's One Night with Colin Fassnidge to raise money for the Dunga Derby at the Beach House. And to Colin for coming to the Bay. It was an awesome night and heaps of money was raised for sick kids.

Christopher Siganto: Thumbs up to the girls in the fabric part of Spotlight. Helped me above and beyond with choosing fabric for a costume. Thanks girls, and I will be back dressed up soon!

Leon Kemble: My thumbs up is to the Maryborough Ambulance and the Maryborough and Hervey Bay doctors - you really are lifesavers. You have my utmost respect and gratitude.

Rhonda Shaw: Thumbs up to Dallas at Just Kits and David the Builder - fantastic job and could not be happier with the Java Cabi.

Kim Heckels: Thumbs up to all the volunteer coaches out there for kids sport.