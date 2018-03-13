Thumbs up to good customer experiences on the Coast

Here are some of the positive experiences you have recently had in the Fraser Coast region.

Lynn Jones said: "Thumbs up to Golden Chicken Urangan who consistently provide the best chips in the Bay. I am not a chip person but I am addicted to their chips."

Teresa Brennan said: "Dare Hair Studios did a good job on my locks."

Fresh Tasty Fast, which is located inside Eli Waters Shopping Centre, got a shoutout from Janine Wells and Kim Rayner for having friendly staff and great food.

Linda Holland said she had a great time at Torquay Hotel.

"Staff were great, the food was lovely and overall it has the relaxed beach pub atmosphere," Linda said.

Talei Bentley congratulated staff at Hervey Bay Hospital for doing an "absolutely amazing job."

Karen Baker said: "Thumbs up to the new lollipop man at Kawungan State School. My daughter loves getting a wave on the way to school."