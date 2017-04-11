Thumbs up to good customer service on Fraser Coast

Klara Peters: Thumbs up to the Cars Plus Mechanical team, David, Janine, Dan and Tim for continuously going above and beyond for their customers.

Honesty way above par, and will always give the best price possible.

Christopher Siganto: Thumbs up to the Bunnings timber guy. Above and beyond today helping me to make a sandpit for my kids.

Thanks for your help and cutting the timber and advice.

Susan Pryor: Thumbs up to the lovely staff at Homewares from Everywhere across from Riverside Christian College.

Kristen Maher: Thumbs up to the resilient staff at Wizard Pharmacy, Stockland shopping centre.

Shop full of continuous customers, Pharmacist and her staff never fail to be of assistance with smiles and excellent manners always.

Denise Lane: Thumbs up to the kebab shop in station square. Awesome service great food.

Have you had a great customer service experience at a Fraser Coast business lately?

Let us know through email at editorial@ frasercoastchron- icle.com.au or on Facebook.