Thumbs up for good customer service on the Fraser Coast

The community has plenty to be positive about on the Fraser Coast when it comes to customer service.

Here are some of your positive experiences on the Fraser Coast over the past week.

Kim Heckels: Thumbs up to Ian's A Grade Mechanical who serviced my car this week and placed lollies in the console, meaning I didn't have to get my kids their weekly treat that day.

Sara Laycock: A huge thumbs up to the guy working at Fraser Coast Radiology. He made my x-ray booking so pleasant. Friendliest and funniest guy out!

Krissie Miller: Thumbs up to the Rockin' Maryborough Vintage Festival going ahead this year!

Amanda Edwards: Thumbs up to the staff at Jaycar who go have wonderful customer service.

Julie Cooke: Thumbs up to the guys at Solar City Auto. Always very helpful and friendly.

Zjena Kljinskovic: Thumbs up to southern cross support services for all that you do for your clients and the awesome staff you have.

Kat Green: Thumbs up to the dock at Urangan Marina.

Have you had some awesome customer service you'd like to share? Join the discussion and tell us below.