Thumbs up for good customer service on the Fraser Coast

Here are some of your positive experiences on the Fraser Coast over the past week.
Kim Heckels: Thumbs up to Ian's A Grade Mechanical who serviced my car this week and placed lollies in the console, meaning I didn't have to get my kids their weekly treat that day.
Sara Laycock: A huge thumbs up to the guy working at Fraser Coast Radiology. He made my x-ray booking so pleasant. Friendliest and funniest guy out!
Krissie Miller: Thumbs up to the Rockin' Maryborough Vintage Festival going ahead this year!
Amanda Edwards: Thumbs up to the staff at Jaycar who go have wonderful customer service.
Julie Cooke: Thumbs up to the guys at Solar City Auto. Always very helpful and friendly.
Zjena Kljinskovic: Thumbs up to southern cross support services for all that you do for your clients and the awesome staff you have.
Kat Green: Thumbs up to the dock at Urangan Marina.
Have you had some awesome customer service you'd like to share? Join the discussion and tell us below.