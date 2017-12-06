New caravan park in development near the ocean

UNDERWAY: Division 8 Councillor Denis Chapman at the construction site of Pier Caravan Park in Urangan.

UNDERWAY: Division 8 Councillor Denis Chapman at the construction site of Pier Caravan Park in Urangan. Inge Hansen

WHEN Denis Chapman was a young boy, he would stay in a flat near the Urangan Pier and absorb the surroundings.

Now, tourists will be able to do the same with the Pier being just a short walk from a new caravan park being developed.

The division 8 councillor said Pier Caravan Park on Pilot St, which was approved on November 6, would bring more than 100 local jobs to the region.

<<READ MORE LOCAL DEVELOPMENT STORIES HERE>>

"It's going to be great for the region especially for the shops and the restaurants," Cr Chapman said.

"One thing it's going to do is bring people to the pubs across the road because people will go to it.

"This, in turn, will mean businesses will need to bring in more employees to manage customers."

A 3D image of what the Pier Caravan Park is expected to look like. Contributed

The caravan park which has an unknown total cost, offered easy beach access, a close distance to the marina, fenced for security, a pool, barbecue, camp kitchen.

The space is also within walking distance to nearby hotels, cafes and markets.

Guests will have access to a minimum of one car park space per cabin or caravan site with 14 understood to be made available - two of which were disabled visitor parking.

Cr Chapman said the expected finishing date would be mid-2018.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Prior to the latest development the land once had a Caltex Fuel Station for ships which docked.

In order to start construction on the site, the area had to be decontaminated.

"People keep saying development doesn't bring jobs but it does," Cr Chapman said.

"It takes people to build and then people come here and our economy grows.

"You need people to fix hot water systems and you need people to fix other areas of a building so that, in turn, brings in jobs."