Thumbs up to positive experiences on the Fraser Coast

Naidoc flag raising and awards ceremony at Fraser Coast Cultural Centre - (L) Ava Dekker,2, and Amelia Larrigan,6, singing in the Lilly Pilly Community Choir.

Here are some positive experiences you've had on the Fraser Coast recently:

Aime Justice: Thumbs up to the lovely gentleman who, after paying for his lunch, told me to keep the change and to pay for as many peoples lunches with what was left. The change managed to pay for 3 peoples lunches! They were all shocked but so very thankful.

Sarah Hansford: Thumbs up for the family fun day on at seafront oval on Sunday. There were free rides, fireworks and face painting for the kids!

Krissie Miller: Thumbs up to the Fraser Coast NAIDOC committee and the the community for the amount of work and support that has gone into this years NAIDOC week events.

Kira Nielsen: Thumbs up to the wonderful children's activities at the Brolga! We loved seeing Mem Fox and the Dino Time Machine.

Kira Nielsen: Thumbs up to Bunnings Hervey Bay. Made my boys' day getting a free dotty cookie!

Have you got a positive experience? Let us know at editorial@frasercoast chronicle.com.au.