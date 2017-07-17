Thumbs up to positive experiences on the Fraser Coast

Here are some positive experiences you've had on the Fraser Coast recently:

Benita A. Walker: Thumbs up to the man who helped RACQ push my car out of the light intersection on the corner of Gympie and Woongool rds, after it broke down. It was peak traffic, and many were picking kids up after school (as was I). Thank you.

Vicki Belgrove: Thumbs up to the nurses, doctors and ambos at the Emergency Department at Hervey Bay Hospital. Best team of health professionals I've seen up there in a long time.

Tanya Jones: Thumbs up to Under The Gun Tattoo in Maryborough. If you want great tattoos and a good time, this is the place!

Steve Wright: Thumbs up to Peter and staff at Ice Cream Delite. Awesome variety and great service.

Ruth Borsboom: Thumbs up to Bean Beat! Great coffee and great service even when so very busy.

Zjena Kljinskovic: Thumbs up tasty tasty fresh at Eli waters for doing the catering for a party.

Jen Ferris: Thumbs up to Wild Lotus. Awesome food!!