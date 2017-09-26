33°
Thumbs up to positive experiences on the Fraser Coast

Here are some of the positive customer service experiences Fraser Coast residents have had recently.

Helen Rekdale: Double thumbs up to Urangan Seafood for the seafood platter for the Hen's Night on Saturday night.

Christine Hogan: A huge thumbs up to Tricia (think that's her name) from the Urangan Shopping Centre cafe, who left her business today in order to walk, protect and accompany elderly shoppers to their cars (until police arrived) when a highly intoxicated man appeared to be posing a threat. Her efforts certainly did not go unnoticed.

Teresa Sanders: Thumbs up to all the staff at the Pallas St Post Office. They're wonderful people who always show you kindness and excellent customer service!

Helen Dyer: Thumbs up to all the local musicians and the venues that support them.

