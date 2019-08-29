Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cowboys legend Matt Scott, pictured with wife Lauren and sons Hugo, is confident he will fully recover from his stroke. Picture Cowboys Media
Cowboys legend Matt Scott, pictured with wife Lauren and sons Hugo, is confident he will fully recover from his stroke. Picture Cowboys Media
Rugby League

Cowboys star confident of ‘full recovery’

by KEAGAN ELDER
29th Aug 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COWBOYS legend Matt Scott has opened up about his stroke, stating he is confident of making a full recovery.

The retiring lock felt unwell following the Cowboys loss to the Knights and was taken to hospital in Brisbane for tests.

Scott suffered a mild stroke on Sunday, August 19. The club stated doctors were confident the stroke was not football related and Scott was expected to make a full recovery.

The 34-year-old described the medical episode as a "very challenging" in an Instagram post thanking medical staff, family and Cowboys fans for their support.

"I have been extremely humbled and overwhelmed with the amount of support I have received," he wrote.

"Special thanks to the doctors and staff at St Andrew's Hospital Brisbane, Mater Hospital Townsville, the North Queensland Cowboys and my wife Laurent and our family."

 

 

Scott said he was improving.

"All symptoms seem to be improving each day," he wrote.

"Although it will take some time, I am confident I will recover fully."

Live stream the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership on KAYO SPORTS. Every game of every round live & anytime on your TV or favourite device. Get your 14 day free trial >

More Stories

cowboys matt scott north queensland cowboys

Top Stories

    Cashless trial sees lowering of youth unemployment

    premium_icon Cashless trial sees lowering of youth unemployment

    News The controversial cashless welfare card has been in operation in two towns for seven months – and exclusive figures reveal what has happened since then.

    $17K THEFT CHARGE: Fraser footy club treasurer arrested

    premium_icon $17K THEFT CHARGE: Fraser footy club treasurer arrested

    News Volunteer accused of fleecing canteen, registration funds

    Last remaining parking meter scrapped in CBD

    premium_icon Last remaining parking meter scrapped in CBD

    News As of today, paid parking in the Maryborough CBD will be scrapped

    New Heritage plan to focus on preserving M'boro character

    premium_icon New Heritage plan to focus on preserving M'boro character

    Council News The council's new plan aims to preserve Fraser Coast heritage