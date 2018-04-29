VIDEO: Thundercats win first game in years

WINNERS: Wide Bay Thundercats won its opening game, its first in years, on Saturday. Nikki Carroll is pictured during a preseason match at Norville Sports Centre earlier this year.

WINNERS: Wide Bay Thundercats won its opening game, its first in years, on Saturday. Nikki Carroll is pictured during a preseason match at Norville Sports Centre earlier this year. TAHLIA STEHBENS

NETBALL: Wide Bay Thundercats players and coaches were overcome with emotion when the first full-time buzzer sounded on Saturday.

The Wide Bay Thundercats proved they will not be the easybeats of the Queensland State Netball League Division 2 - Country with a drought-breaking win in their first game, a come-from-behind 55-52 triumph against Capricorn Claws.

"I should've given up smoking when you couldn't do it on the sideline any more, I was shocking," Riley said.

"I think the Claws thought they had it - which you would if you led for most of a game - but our girls, they wanted it."

The Thundercats led for the first two minutes when the Claws took control, then found themselves down five well into the final quarter.

"I yelled out 'how much do you want to win?' and the girls must've heard me, and they responded," Riley said.

The Thundercats dominated the final passages, turning the five-goal deficit to a three-goal win.

The Thundercats failed to win any games last year, and with a new coach in Riley and a new squad, the main hope was to turn that around and deliver success to the Wide Bay region.

They did it in the first game, and despite two heavy losses in their other games - 62-40 to the Sharks and 61-42 to Marlin Coast Marlins - Riley said her team knows what they have to do succeed.

"Netball is 25 per cent physical, 75 per cent mental, and the girls now know what the best parts were," Riley said.

"We're not really practiced at winning so even though we tried to regroup and get ready for another game, I think (the win) had a detrimental effect on us for the second game."

They next play on May 26.