Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BoM radar
BoM radar BoM
News

Thunderstorm warning issued for Wide Bay Burnett

4th Dec 2018 1:18 PM

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for the parts of the Wide Bay for damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hailstones.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning for people in parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia and Wide Bay and Burnett Forecast Districts. 

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for DAMAGING WINDS, HEAVY RAINFALL and LARGE HAILSTONES.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for DAMAGING WINDS, HEAVY RAINFALL and LARGE HAILSTONES.

Radar images show the storm system moving over the Fraser Coast with heaviest falls expected in Maryborough where dark clouds were already producing rain at 2pm.

Rain buckets down in Maryborough just after 2pm on Tuesday, December 4. Bazaar St
Rain buckets down in Maryborough just after 2pm on Tuesday, December 4. Bazaar St Boni Holmes

Acording to BoM, the weather situation sees severe thunderstorms are developing and moving west to east across the Central Interior, Capricornia and Wide Bay regions.

 

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours," the warning read.

"Locations which may be affected include Blackwater, Calliope, Gin Gin and Mount Morgan.

"Severe thunderstorms are no longer occurring in the Darling Downs and Granite Belt district and the warning for this district is cancelled."

More Stories

bom bundyweather thunderstorm weather warning
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Sixth day of Tinnanbar bushfire

    UPDATE: Sixth day of Tinnanbar bushfire

    News Fire crews are into their sixth day battling Tinnanbar's bushfire as they continue to monitor the scene

    Same great carols, in a new location

    premium_icon Same great carols, in a new location

    Whats On Seafront Oval was not available to use this year.

    Iconic Maryborough flour mill set for demolition

    premium_icon Iconic Maryborough flour mill set for demolition

    News It marks an end to one of the city's longest standing buildings

    WATCH: Maryborough's new business in town

    premium_icon WATCH: Maryborough's new business in town

    News The business opened the doors officially for the first time

    Local Partners