24°
Sport

Thurston to live forever as immortal after Qld fightback

Tyson Otto | 22nd Jun 2017 5:32 AM Updated: 7:29 AM
Johnathan Thurston of the Maroons prepares to kick the match winning conversion during State of Origin Game II between the NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons, at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
Johnathan Thurston of the Maroons prepares to kick the match winning conversion during State of Origin Game II between the NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons, at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. AAP Image / Dan Himbrechts

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JOHNATHAN Thurston has written another crazy chapter into his phenomenal highlights reel with an ice-cold conversion from near the sideline in the dying minutes to seal a famous Queensland fightback.

Thurston slotted a conversion after Dane Gagai had locked the scores up at 16-16 with three minutes to play.

NSW had appeared all over Queensland for most of the contest, but in the blink of an eye, the Maroons pounced to snatch a memorable 18-16 win.

Johnathan Thurston nailed the stunning sideline conversion that every sports fan in Australia saw, but his truly iconic moment came much earlier in the game.

Thurston was trampled by Blues forward Wade Graham in the first half and stayed on the ground clutching his right shoulder.

He limped away from the tackle clutching at that shoulder and he was unable to lift it at all for the rest of the half.

Despite the entire NSW team clearly able to see him struggling to deal with the injury, Thurston stayed on the field knowing he would be targeted.

Andrew Johns declared Thurston's injury will needs surgery.

Mitchell Pearce of the Blues celebrates scoring a try during State of Origin Game II between the NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
Mitchell Pearce of the Blues celebrates scoring a try during State of Origin Game II between the NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. AAP / David Moir

Thurston was at the centre of Queensland's epic comeback and slotted the winning conversion in the 78th minute.
Now it is clear he did it while carrying a serious shoulder injury.

The veteran playmaker marked a triumphant return from injury for Queensland by kicking the late sideline conversion to seal a come from behind 18-16 State of Origin game two win in Sydney on Wednesday night.

It sealed another iconic moment for Thurston to rival his famous golden-point drop goal in the 2015 NRL grand final against Brisbane.

Having seen Thurston make 10 tackles with an injured shoulder, Blues legend Andrew Johns says he "couldn't believe what I was watching"

"His shoulder was absolutely buggered," Johns told Channel 9.

"You can see there, he cannot pick his right shoulder up. There's your game plan. You just go at him all night.

"I couldn't believe what I was watching. I think he'll be heading for an operation this week. There's no way he could continue, which speaks volumes for the way he played on."

Valentine Holmes of the Maroons, (centre), celebrates after scoring a try during State of Origin Game II between the NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons, at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
Valentine Holmes of the Maroons, (centre), celebrates after scoring a try during State of Origin Game II between the NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons, at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

NSW Origin legend Phil Gould says it creates an intriguing race against the clock to get Thurston fit for the series decider - expected to be Thurston's last ever Origin game.

"Game 3 is his last ever game in Queensland colours. I think he'll be there," Gould said.

The stage is now set for Queensland to send Maroons warrior Thurston out of Origin a winner in the July 12 decider at Suncorp Stadium.

But the jury is out on Thurston's fitness again after he aggravated a shoulder injury.

He is still hoping to play his 300th NRL game in North Queensland's Saturday night clash with Penrith.

NSW looked in sight of just their second series win since 2005 when they led 16-6 at halftime in front of an 82,259-strong crowd.

But the Maroons weren't to be denied, matching NSW's three tries - including a double by Queensland winger Dane Gagai - to send the series into a decider. The ageing Queensland side somehow remain on track for their 11th Origin triumph in 12 years.

 

Will Chambers of the Maroons (right) is tackled by James Maloney (right) and Andrew Fifita of the Blues during State of Origin Game II between the NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons, at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
Will Chambers of the Maroons (right) is tackled by James Maloney (right) and Andrew Fifita of the Blues during State of Origin Game II between the NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons, at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. AAP / Paul Miller

Queensland skipper Cameron Smith credited Thurston with the win.

"I can't think of anyone else you'd want to have a crack at that goal," he said.

"He's a warrior.

"I really don't know how he gets up for these matches."

It marked a fitting return for Maroons playmaker Thurston from a shoulder injury and fullback Billy Slater after he was controversially overlooked for Queensland's record 28-4 game one loss in Brisbane.

The once mighty Maroons were at an Origin crossroads after undergoing their biggest team shake-up in 15 years ahead of game two, making seven changes and naming four debutants.

Now they are on track to send off some of their biggest names as winners.

Thurston will bow out of Origin after game three while the Maroons future of the likes of Slater and halfback Cooper Cronk remains up in the air.

"Johnathan is a little bit busted up," Queensland coach Kevin Walters said.

"(But) this Queensland team, they've got so many champions in them, you always think you're a chance regardless of the scoreboard." NSW coach Laurie Daley claimed the Blues "weren't good enough" to land the killer blow.

"It's always difficult because you're never too far in front - Origin can swing pretty quickly," Daley said.

"With 15 (minutes) to go, I thought maybe we lost our way a little bit but we hung on and got through that danger period ... it was like tighten the seatbelts, we're in for a rocky ride and Queensland were good enough to score."

Blues supporters celebrate a try during State of Origin Game II between the NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons, at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
Blues supporters celebrate a try during State of Origin Game II between the NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons, at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

Daley feared pre-match that Queensland's slow play the ball tactics would turn game two into wrestlemania but bit his tongue when asked about officials on Wednesday night.

"I'll get in trouble if I comment on referees, don't I?" Daley said. Queensland fortuitously drew first blood when debutant winger Valentine Holmes tip toed down the sideline to score in the ninth minute but from there it was one way traffic in the first half.

Centre Jarryd Hayne scored in the 14th minute, marking four pointer No.11 for NSW - equalling Michael O'Connor as NSW's leading Origin try scorer. The one-two punch of tries to winger Brett Morris (24th) and halfback Mitchell Pearce (27th) ensured NSW had all the momentum.

However, Gagai scored twice (53rd, 77th) before Thurston again broke Blues hearts in the dying minutes.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks state of origin

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway whether you plan to stay for a day, a week or even a month.

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Kingfisher voted best resort reception venue in Qld

Kingfisher voted best resort reception venue in Qld

KINGFISHER Bay Resort has been voted the 'Best QLD Resort Reception Venue' for the fourth year in a row.

UPDATE: Police investigate death of woman on Torquay Beach

AN ELDERLY woman has been found deceased off Torquay Beach.

The woman has yet to be identified.

WATCH: Flour mill building on the market in Maryborough

View from the top of the tower.

"It is being marketed as a prime redevelopment site."

Today's bingo numbers!

DON'T miss these numbers in out Bill Busters Bingo promotion.

Local Partners

UPDATE: Bike accident puts world record attempt on hold

UPDATE: While on his way to Hervey Bay, cyclist Ben Woods was sadly hit by a car at Caboolture.

Group continues rallies against cashless card introduction

NO CARD: Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders addresses a previous gathering of people who attended a meeting to discuss the potential introduction of the cashless welfare card.

Group holds another rally against cashless card

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Teebar set to make dust fly in action packed event

Lane Heaton in the Open Bull Ride event at the 2016 Teebar Rodeo.

Camping will also be available through the weekend.

Prince Harry says young royals don't want to take the throne

Prince Harry admits no one in the royal family particularly wants to be king or queen

Rebel Wilson to give away her defamation payout

Actor Wilson says she won't keep a cent of her defamation payout

What's in store for Nina and Billie on Offspring?

Kat Stewart and Asher Keddie star in season seven of Offspring.

Proudman sisters return, but their lives aren’t slowing down.

What's on the big screen this week

Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yeager in a scene from the movie Transformers: The Last Knight.

STUDIOS begin to roll out their school holiday offerings.

MOVIE REVIEW: Rough Night is rude, shocking and funny

Zoe Kravitz, Jillian Bell, Scarlett Johansson, Illana Grazer and Kate McKinnon in a scene from Rough Night.

FOUR best friends reunite for a wild weekend, what could go wrong?

Grinspoon to smash footy gig curse

Pat Davern and Phil Jamieson wearing their true colours.

THE battle for State of Origin rock supremacy is on.

Rebel’s lawyer names huge sum

Hollywood agent Peter Principato told the court Rebel Wilson should have been landing between two and three lead roles a year at a minimum.

Hollywood star wants a staggering amount in damages.

STOP LOOKING! YOU&#39;VE FOUND IT!

29 Royal Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 6 4 2 $595,000

GREAT FAMILY HOME WITH VIEWS AND POOL This centrally located Daley built brick and tile home is situated in the highly sought after address of Royal Drive.

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long, Make An Offer!

4 Goodwin Avenue, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction in...

Great Value Doesn't Last Long, Make An Offer! If an immaculate, perfectly located home close to the water with peace and tranquility is what you are looking for...

FIRST TIME TO THE MARKET

662 Charlton Esplanade, Urangan 4655

Residential Land Rare Investment Opportunity with Esplanade Address. andbull; 10,200m2 (Approx). There are not ... Auction in...

Rare Investment Opportunity with Esplanade Address. andbull; 10,200m2 (Approx). There are not too many blocks of this size left on the Hervey bay water...

OASIS IN THE BAY ALLEGRA GRAND MERCURE APARTMENTS.

102/468 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Auction in...

It doesn't get any better than this, located opposite beautiful Shelley Beach overlooking the majestic blue ocean waters to nearby Fraser Island and beyond, enjoy...

Extra spacious home with extras!

1 Sonder Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Beautiful home in a sought after location just meters to the beach * Extra wide home with extra room space in living and bedrooms 1 and 4 * Huge 7.5m x 7.5m...

GREAT VALUE DOESN&#39;T LAST LONG

2 Arlington Court, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 2 $385,000

Situated in the exclusive Dress Circle pines estate this home just oozes street appeal. With two street frontage double lock up garage under roof and huge double...

All OFFERS CONSIDERED!

32 Hunter Street, Torbanlea 4662

House 4 1 3 Auction in...

This beautifully presented home offers extra-large bedrooms and multiple living areas. Perfectly positioned on a 2023m2 corner block to take full advantage of the...

LOOKING FOR ROOM TO MOVE?

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

Self Sustainable Hobby Farm

16 Torbanlea Pialba Road, Walligan 4655

House 3 1 3 Auction in...

Rare and Exotic Fruit Trees 4.75ha (approx. 11.7 acres) Very Large Dam on Property (approx. 5000 sqm x 6m deep = approx 30 megalitres) Dam has blue claw and red...

Prestige Property; Premium Address.

10 Gundesen Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

Step inside this luxuries resort style home and be surprised. This is ambient relaxed living at its best, from the entry foyer to the expansive decks this home...

Mining giants in fight that could spell disaster for NQ town

STAND OFF: There are perfectly good homes for workers, but mining company QCoal could be forced to build a camp and the deserted streets and empty houses of Glenden would remain.

How two mining companies could ruin this small town

Home owners settling to make way for Mackay Ring Road

The Clarkson family's home was moved just down the road from their former land at Stotts Road, Te Kowai, which was resumed by TMR.

But some are still clinging on, fighting for a better deal

Three historic M'boro hotels on the market

The Lamington Hotel Motel, Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Three historic Maryborough hotels are on the market.

Renters warned about online real estate scam

The scam ad for a property for rent in Albert Park.

Australian renters have been warned about an elaborate scam

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!