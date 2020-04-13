Menu
TIARO BUSINESSES: Owner of Retro Expresso, Vincent Rovere. Photo: Stuart Fast
Tiaro businesses stay strong with community support

Stuart Fast
13th Apr 2020 5:06 PM
TIARO businesses have adapted to the coronavirus trading restrictions with the help of the local community.

Owner of Retro Espresso Tiaro, Vincent Rovere said business was down roughly 65 per cent, but he was able to keep his business going.

Mr Rovere said most of his current business came from motorists stopping in Tiaro and his regular customers still made the effort to buy coffees from him.

He said the focus for his business was to simply stay afloat and keep staff employed during the crisis.

Owner of the Royal Hotel Tiaro, Bill Halliwell said sales from the bottle shop part of his business had been steady, despite the restrictions on the hotel side.

He said business had been consistent before the restrictions were introduced.

Tiaro FoodWorks has also managed to weather the coronavirus storm.

Owner Janene Sweetnam said the community had been understanding of the lack of supplies of certain items.

She said the community support had been much needed to persist through coronavirus restrictions.

coronavirus rural business tiaro
Fraser Coast Chronicle

