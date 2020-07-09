Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The council will begin to prepare the town of Tiaro for the Bruce Hwy bypass.
The council will begin to prepare the town of Tiaro for the Bruce Hwy bypass. Boni Holmes
Council News

Tiaro bypass prep to begin as funding flows to rural patches

Carlie Walker
Jessica Grewal
by and
9th Jul 2020 12:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FUNDING under the State Government's COVID Works program has reached the Fraser Coast and preparing Tiaro for a future bypass is in the mix.  

Big dollars are also heading to key projects including the Anzac Park Water Play Area. See the top five funded projects and a list of others in Hervey Bay and Maryborough here  

Here's where a portion of the funding is being spent in the Coast's smaller communities:   

Community infrastructure renewal - Mayne Street, Tiaro: $230k

Tiaro is set for a make-over with a community group coming together to start planning.
Tiaro is set for a make-over with a community group coming together to start planning. Photographer: Jocelyn Watts

The State Government has committed to constructing a bypass along the Bruce Highway at the current gateway, Tiaro.   

The state and council have jointly collaborated to establish a working group of community members who are helping to development an Action Plan for improvements in Tiaro as a result of the bypass project.    

The specific project elements will be discussed with this working group but the $230,000 will be used for parkland and street-scape upgrades in and around Tiaro's main street.

 Elements included but not limited to; are street furniture in Mayne Street, upgrades to the RV parking area and surrounding parklands.  

Little Tinana Reserve Masterplan Plan: $40k

Playground features to include concrete pathway to ride scooters and bikes to complement organised sporting activities.

Howard Library, Steley St, Howard: $75k Capital works will enclose front of the library building including reconfiguration and replacement of the existing library chute; renovation of a covered area and replacement of a wooden garden deck both used for story time and other outdoor activities

LOOKING BACK: Irene Varnas reads to children at the original opening of the Howard library.
LOOKING BACK: Irene Varnas reads to children at the original opening of the Howard library. Alistair Brightman

Woocoo Wildlife Reserve, Teddington: $80k

Construction of all abilities toilet and associated infrastructure at the Woocoo Wildlife Reserve, Teddington

Alex Gillespie Park, Torbanlea: $15k

This will cover the construction of a park shelter

Takura Environmental Reserve: $90k

The council has bought a 60ha property on the ridgeline at Takura to add to the region's conservation network.Pictured is Councillor Jade Wellings and Mayor George Seymour.
The council has bought a 60ha property on the ridgeline at Takura to add to the region's conservation network.Pictured is Councillor Jade Wellings and Mayor George Seymour. CONTRIBUTED

Construction of a new walking trail and interpretative signage at Takura.  The walking trail will provide access to the rainforest and natural regeneration areas, while allowing for educational outcome as described by interpretative signage. 

More Stories

fccouncil fcdevelopment tiaro bypass
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Make the most of your digital subscription

        premium_icon Make the most of your digital subscription

        News Your subscription helps to fund stories that really matter to our local community. Without you, many of them would never be told.

        What you need to know about changes at border

        premium_icon What you need to know about changes at border

        News Police have issued a renewed warning over changes to border restrictions. Here’s...

        Total ban: Victorians to be kept out of Qld

        premium_icon Total ban: Victorians to be kept out of Qld

        News "I’ve asked people to think about the way they plan their holidays"

        FUNDED: 21 Coast projects to be completed within a year

        premium_icon FUNDED: 21 Coast projects to be completed within a year

        Council News The funding will deliver 21 projects on the Fraser Coast