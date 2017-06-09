Tiaro family goes medieval for weekend festival

ON WORKING hours, Tonya Blake is employed in childcare. Every other moment, she lives in 14th century England and provides medieval enactments.

Ms Blake will be one of the re-enacters at Sunday's Medieval-style fair at Riverbend, which will include demonstrations of swordplay, archery and a show of old-style lunch and markets.

The weekend has been a long-time coming for Ms Blake and her husband, Terrence, who have invited the community out to their property.

Lord Terence Blake in armour and looking forward to duel practice this Sunday. Contributed

"(It) allows Medieval re-enactors, history buffs and enthusiasts, the opportunity to participate in games, tours of the property as well as food stalls hosted local Tiaro community groups, Lions Club and QCWA," Mr Blake said.

The event will be held at Lot 1, Riverbend Dr (off Glenbar Rd) in Tiaro. Entry fees are $5 for adults and secondary school students, and $2 for primary school students.