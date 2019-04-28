Tiaro honours the fallen in touching service

HONOUR GUARD: Maryborough Naval Cadets as the catafalque party at the Tiaro Anzac Day dawn service.

FROM 4.30am members of the Tiaro RSL Sub-branch and the Citizens' Auxiliary were on duty preparing for the first rays to touch the eastern sky signalling the start of the Anzac Day dawn service.

Among the crowd was Jim Sibley, wearing his father Lee Sibley's US Army WWII uniform.

Mr Sibley was a captain in the US Army's 22nd Division and served in the Philippines and other SE Asian countries, as well as a stint in Darwin.

Tiaro RSL Sub-branch's Pete Kelly estimated 500 people attended the service including the Maryborough Naval Cadets who staffed the catafalque party.

Members of the RSL, Fra-ser Coast Regional Council, Queensland Police, SES, Rural Fire Service, community groups and local schools laid a rainbow-like array of commemorative wreaths.

The Patron of the Tiaro RSL Sub-branch, Lillian Coyne laid a wreath on behalf of the Women's Services. Ms Coyne is the last WW2 member of the Sub-branch and she served in the Women's Royal Australian Navy.

John Stevens and Mervyn McInnes, who was wounded in a mine blast in South Vietnam, watched on with many other veterans in the parade.

Three students from Tiaro State School jointly read Canadian Army Surgeon John McCrae's emotive poem In Flanders Fields.