Tiaro lights up the night for Christmas season

The staff at the Royal Hotel love the decorations.
Carlie Walker
by

TIARO has turned on the Christmas cheer, with businesses going all out to spread the festive spirit.

Retro Espresso Cafe and the Royal Hotel have led the charge, including a huge inflatable Santa outside the hotel and a stunning inflatable Rudolph at the cafe.

Vince Rovere, owner of Retro Espresso, said he first started putting lights up three years ago and he was glad to see other businesses joining in the fun.

"We were sort of the first people to do this in town.

"I was kind of hoping other people would join in as well."

He said it was great for travellers passing through to get a sense of Tiaro's Christmas spirit.

Rudolph has been out the front of the cafe for two years now and people love having photo opportunities with him, Vince said.

The cafe will be open on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Phil Strahan, licensee at the Royal Hotel, said people were enjoying the Christmas lights.

He said plenty of locals came to see the decorations because it saved them from having to trouble too far to see lights.

He said the kids especially enjoyed seeing the inflatable Santa out the front of the hotel.

"They love him," Mr Strahan said.

"There's been plenty of photos with him."
 

Topics:  christmas fraser coast tiaro

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Local Partners