Tiaro teams preps for derby

READY TO GO: Tiaro's Dunga Derby team members (left) Trevor Davis and Phil Strahan with cars SCOTS No. 08 and DOUBLE SCOTS No. 88 will be rally-ready for this year's event.

READY TO GO: Tiaro's Dunga Derby team members (left) Trevor Davis and Phil Strahan with cars SCOTS No. 08 and DOUBLE SCOTS No. 88 will be rally-ready for this year's event. boni holmes

WHEN heading on a road trip, what's most important to pack is the water pistol and confetti according to Dunga Derby SCOTS Phil Strahan.

This will be Phil's second dunga and even though temperatures dropped to below zero he and his team will still don the kilt.

The derby is the major fundraising event for Rally for a Cause which runs from August 1-4.

Last year he said they ended up in freezing conditions but meeting like-minded people was the highlight.

They travelled more than 1800kms donating sporting equipment to a school, playing mini highlander games with councillors and sleeping under the stars.

"You pack your swag and some clean clothes because that's about all you can carry," Phil said.

"Oh and your fun stuff like powders you throw at other cars, confetti and water pistols - its a bit of fun."

Phil and his team rotate a driving roster which last year took them through the back blocks of Beaudesert and through farms in Glen Innes.

Rally drivers are only given their daily instructions when they leave.

"They are places I have never been before," he said.

"The third day we ended up at the Jondaryan Woolshed then through the mountains and the back of properties up through the back of Imbil - it was lovely country.

"It is good to see what else is out there."

The SCOTS (Social Club of Tiaro and Surrounds) Dunga Derby teams major fundraiser is their mega raffles with prizes valued to $9000.

Their goal is too reach $10,000.

Phil takes his hat off to the property owners who let dunga crews use their tracks and roads and to the crews who organise the event.

"We usually get somewhere where everyone can pull up for the night have a barbecue.

"But its no bed and breakfast or five-star sleep over - its roll the swag out and that's where you fall, under the stars."

FACTS

The Dunga Derby is the major fundraising event to support the Rally for A Cause Charity in their efforts to support local Fraser Coast families with life-limiting medical conditions in need of support.