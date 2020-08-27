TICKING BOMB: Pet-killing parasites pay early visit to Coast yards

VETS are finding paralysis ticks in their surgeries earlier this year than previous seasons, prompting a warning to pet owners.

The Australian Paralysis Tick Advisory Panel found recent rain in QLD meant these ticks were already posing a deadly risk to dogs and the solution to keeping them safe and avoiding hefty treatment bills was prevention.

This was echoed by Dr Amanda Finnis, owner of Passionate Paws Surgery in Pialba.

Dr Finnis said ticks were more prevalent in areas like Hervey Bay as the warmer winter and wet weather meant more wild animals were on the move and bringing ticks into backyards.

She said in her experience, she treated roughly 10 cases of tick infection per year.

"If you find a tick on your pet, pull the tick off straight away," she said.

"Put the tick in a zip lock bag or container and contact your vet straight away."

She said the symptoms of infection were weak hind legs, panting more than usual without doing much exercise and hoarse barking.

Dr Finnis said their was a wide variety of tick prevention medicine for pets, like NexGard or other monthly chews or spot on treatments.

She said treatments like these protected pets as ticks were killed when they bit into a protected animal.

"Using products all year round is ideal, because your preventing the problem," she said.

"If you're not using a product and not checking for ticks, you may lose your pet."

Other preventive measures include keeping lawns short, cleaning up rubbish and keeping backyards tidy to remove tick hiding spaces.