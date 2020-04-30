Tiger King sledge: MP bares teeth over animal neglect

QUEENSLAND’S wildlife exhibitors and zoos are facing an economic and animal welfare disaster as a result of the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary put out a call for help which was answered by the Fraser Coast Regional Council with a donation of $2000.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions the sanctuary, a not-for-profit organisation run by volunteers, has not been able to raise the $1300 a month it needs to feed its 300 animals.

The LNP’s Agriculture spokesman, Tony Perrett, called on the State Government to step up their responsibility for regulating and maintaining animal welfare.

“The situation is becoming more desperate by the hour and Annastacia Palaszczuk and her hapless Minister Mark Furner are doing nothing,” Mr Perrett said.

“Mark Furner pretends to be the Tiger King of Queensland politics, but he is completely toothless.

“The LNP has been inundated with calls from operators and members of the Wildlife Exhibitors Network demanding help.’’

Mr Furner responded by saying Biosecurity Queensland will continue to work closely with the industry, including the Zoo and Aquarium Association, to provide them with up-to-date information on COVID-19 and the assistance available.

Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries officers have held ongoing talks with industry representatives to determine needs and avenues of support.

Mr Furner said the welfare of animals in Queensland businesses licensed to exhibit is a priority for the State Government.