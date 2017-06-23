WATCH: Tiger shark spotted in shallow waters near pier

ALAN Shaw will stick to fishing from his boat after spotting a tiger shark swimming in shallow waters near the Urangan Pier earlier in the week.

The Hervey Bay man took video footage of what he guess to be a two-and-a-half metre long tiger shark on Monday.

It's the biggest shark he's seen in waist-deep water near the pier but by no means the first.

A monster tiger shark spotted in the shallows off Urangan Pier. Contributed

He wants families to be mindful of the potential dangers lurking close to shore.

"I worry because children and dogs are swimming and playing in these shallow waters," Mr Shaw said.

"There is always the risk of getting bitten."

Mr Shaw believes the shark may have been attracted by schools of fish and then struggled to get back out to sea.

"I think he was trapped in the channel on an outgoing tide," he said

"If there is fish about they'll come in to feed."