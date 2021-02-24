Tiger’s ex reacts to shocking car crash

Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend Lindsey Vonn says she is praying for the golf superstar after his serious car crash on Tuesday.

"Praying for TW right now," tweeted the Olympic skier - who dated the golf great for about three years before they split in 2015.

In 2018, she expressed admiration for her ex during his golf resurgence, saying "I support him. We're friends, we congratulate each other … it's really nice to see him playing so well again."

Golf superstar Tiger Woods had to be extricated from his car with the jaws of life and rushed to hospital with major injuries after a horror rollover in Los Angeles, Picture: Nbcnews

Woods was in surgery on Tuesday after rolling over his car in California - a crash that required the jaws of life to rescue the PGA legend.

The golf world is also expressing concern for Tiger Woods.

The golfing superstar was undergoing surgery to repair multiple leg injuries, according to agent Mark Steinberg.

"I'm sick to my stomach. It hurts to see one of my closest friends in an accident," Justin Thomas said Tuesday while preparing for the Workday Championship at The Concession in Bradenton, Florida. "Man, I just hope he's all right. I just worry for his kids. I'm sure they're struggling."

A screenshot of television footage of the crash scene. Picture: Nbcnews

Cameron Champ said he saw the images of Woods' flipped car as he was coming off the course.

"You have to be pulled out with the jaws of life it's definitely not good circumstances," Champ said. "Hopefully, everything goes well with that and he can make a full recovery."

Ian Poulter also tweeted his support for the 15-time major winner.

"Thoughts are with @TigerWoods and others involved," Poulter wrote. "Wishing a speedy recovery and I hope the injuries are not bad."

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan released a statement Tuesday supporting Woods and saying he's "awaiting further information" when the star comes out of surgery.

"On behalf of the PGA Tour and our players," Monahan said, "Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers."

Woods, the sole occupant of the crash, was removed from the wreckage by firefighters and paramedics, and suffered "multiple leg injuries," his agent said in a statement to US media.

The roll-over crash near Los Angeles did not involve any other vehicles.

Television images showed the car lying on a patch of grass off the road, with its hood badly damaged.

Woods, one of the most successful golfers of all time, has won 15 major golf championships.

He recently underwent his fifth back surgery, and said he was uncertain if he will be able to play at the upcoming Masters, which he last won in 2019.

According to celebrity website TMZ, 45-year-old Woods was in the area for his annual Genesis Invitational golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club.

