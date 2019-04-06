TIGERS FIRE UP FOR DEFENCE: Side starts season

COMING BACK: The Waves' Arden Lankowski will play his first match since 2017.

LEAGUE: "We have zero care factor about the Wallaroos.”

The Waves coach Antonio Kaufusi admits it doesn't worry him about what the opposition does or tries to do this season.

His focus is on his Tigers.

The side starts its premiership defence in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade tonight against the Roos in a grand final replay.

A lot has changed since that contest with The Waves losing a quarter of the winning squad to other clubs or players moving away.

The Waves, through their own recruitment, have replaced them and Kaufusi isn't worried about it.

"Every year, I tell the boys all the time, to cherish the year because people do leave the club,” he said.

"People do move on to different clubs and all I can say is that I wish them all the best.”

The loss of certain players has created a bit of a headache for Kaufusi.

The side has lost their leading two try scorers from last season, Billy-James Stefaniuk and Trent Seeds, who combined for 46 tries.

But Kaufusi argues those players benefited through the system the Tigers used.

"They got those tries, the backs, through our team efforts,” he said.

"The way that I've coached and play the game plan, it puts ourselves in good positions to score.”

Kaufusi said the side has recruited well to replace them as well with Layton Chambers coming from Past Brothers and Arden Lankowski coming back from a year away from the competition.

"Those guys are great talents,” he said. "We've also got a core group from last year.”

This includes captain Dan McLennan, Clinton Horne, Reece Maughan and Sekope Tua.

Kaufusi said the focus heading into the opening game is on themselves and building into the year.

"We've been working hard,” he said. "But I'm not looking at what the opposition do.

"I'm only interested with what we do and our style of footy.”

Roos coach Peter Waters said the focus was on doing what the side did against Easts in round one.

"It is always a bit of the unknown in the first few rounds, we are not sure who Waves have bought this year,” Waters said.

"If we defend and play with the same effort as we did last week we will be a good show.”

The game starts at 6.30pm.