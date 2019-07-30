Tigers legend calls time on incredible career

Wests Tigers legend Robbie Farah and Benji Marshall were honoured after the Knights win. Picture: AAP

After 300 NRL games over 17 seasons, Wests Tigers legend Robbie Farah will announce his retirement from rugby league on Tuesday.

News Corp can however reveal star veteran Benji Marshall is almost certain to play on again in 2020.

Wests Tigers will hold a special media conference to announce Farah's retirement at his beloved Leichhardt Oval at 11am.

Farah will play the remainder of this year before ending what has been one of the finest playing careers for a hooker in the modern era.

If Wests Tigers fail to qualify for the finals, Farah's last game of rugby league will be against Cronulla in round 25, ironically at Leichhardt Oval on a Sunday afternoon.

At age 35, Farah has told friends his body would struggle to cope with another gruelling season of NRL football.

It was only last week against Newcastle that Farah played his 300th NRL game. He will play his 301st against North Queensland at Leichhardt Oval.

Marshall, 34, has told club officials he wants to play again in 2020 and a new deal is just about to be signed.

Farah has long been regarded as Wests Tigers legend, despite being controversially pushed from the club to play with Souths in 2017 and most of last season before a fairytale return to Concord.

Clever and tough, Farah played 16 State of Origin games for NSW and eight Tests for Australia.

His greatest achievement though may well be guiding and inspiring Wests Tigers to their historic and famous grand final win over North Queensland back in 2005.

Farah celebrated what he thought would be his final game for Wests Tigers at the end of 2016, again at Leichhardt, when told he was unwanted at the joint venture club.

He sat on the scoreboard and knocked out a couple of beers as he looked out over Leichhardt - his field of dreams.

It is understood Wests Tigers have extended the player set to replace Farah at hooker - 22-year-old Jacob Liddle.

"He (Liddle) is going really well, I'm really pleased with Jacob," Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire told the media last week.

"Jacob Liddle is going to be a big part of the future and where we're going."

Maguire and club chief executive Justin Pascoe will also attend today's announcement.

Earlier this year, Farah told the media: "For myself, Benji and the older guys, we're not just building what we want to this year but trying to leave a lasting legacy so this club can have long-term success."

While his milestone match was last week, Wests Tigers will celebrate Farah's 300 against the Cowboys tomorrow evening.