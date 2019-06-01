Tigers out to end two-year drought

KEEP AWAY: Wallaroos playerr Shaun Collins fends off the The Waves' Tukerekere Hikaka in the first match this season.

KEEP AWAY: Wallaroos playerr Shaun Collins fends off the The Waves' Tukerekere Hikaka in the first match this season. Brian Cassidy

LEAGUE: The Wallaroos might be unbeaten in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade but The Waves believe it has a plan to end this.

The grand finalists from last year will face each other for the second time this year at Eskdale Park in the latest round of the competition.

The Waves might have won last year's title, with a 23-20 win, but the Roos have the better head to head recently.

The Maryborough side has won three of the past five including the sides only match last year at the Roos home ground.

The Waves last won at Eskdale Park in 2017.

"They have had the wood over us down there,” The Waves coach Antonio Kaufusi conceded.

"If we can play our footy, we should give ourselves a chance.

"If we can get the even share of the ball then I'll back my side to win the game.”

Getting that is easier said than done.

Kaufusi said the focus was simple to achieve it.

"We can't give them a head start,” he said.

"It happened in the first match between us and while we did get it back and scored points it wasn't enough to win.”

The Waves will be without Reece Maughan who was a late call up to the Central Crows team for the state titles on the Gold Coast that start today.

The Tigers will appoint a third captain for the season with Tyrell Howard the favourite to take over.

But The Waves Tigers president and assistant coach Ash Simpson said it would be confirmed on Thursday night and others were in contention.

The sides play at 6pm.

In other games at Salter Oval, Western Suburbs play Maryborough Brothers at 4.20pm with Eastern Suburbs to face Hervey Bay at 6pm.